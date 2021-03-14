Lewisburg, Pa. – A man was charged after he allegedly opened his vehicle door and purposely hit a vehicle next to his in a hospital parking lot, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton filed a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief against Joseph E. Noll, 71, of Mifflinburg. Trooper Mark Reasner was called to the rear parking lot of Evangelical Community Hospital in Kelly Township the morning of Feb. 25 to investigate the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a man who had parked next to Noll’s vehicle had a 12-year-old boy with him who opened the passenger side door and accidentally hit the driver’s side door of Noll’s vehicle. At that point, Noll became angry, opened the driver’s side door of his vehicle and struck the passenger door of the victim’s vehicle.

When Reasner interviewed Noll at the scene, he reportedly told him he became angry because “he believed that the young man was careless while opening his door and the victim did not ‘apologize fast enough,’” according to the complaint. He then opened the driver’s side door of his vehicle and intentionally struck the passenger side door of the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Noll’s actions caused a dent in the victim’s passenger side door, with damage totaling $924.45, Reasner wrote.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.