Allenwood, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for four suspects who knocked on doors and toilet-papered a residence in Gregg Township, Union County.

According to state police, the victims reported that four males in dark clothing and hoodies repeatedly knocked on doors and windows of their home at 462 Columbia Avenue between 4 and 5:55 a.m. Thursday morning.

The suspects also toilet-papered the house and a vehicle, and knocked over a decorative Christmas tree on the front porch, police said.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.