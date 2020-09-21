West Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a pill thief in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

According to state police, an unknown suspect entered a victim’s residence at the 100 block of Delaney Street sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 and took 60 .5 mg Klonopin pills.

Klonopin is the brand name of Clonazepam, a potentially habit-forming controlled substance used to treat seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety, according to Addictioncenter.com. Some patients have been reported becoming addicted to it in as little as a few weeks.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662 and reference incident number PA20-1288999.