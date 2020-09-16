Lewisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are still looking for a motorcyclist that fled from them over Labor Day weekend in Kelly Township, Union County.

According to state police, troopers attempted to pull over a black sport bike type motorcycle shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at U.S. Route 15 South near Silver Moon Drive after they observed a traffic violation.

The motorcyclist fled, heading west on Zeigler Road and then turning north on JPM Road. The motorcyclist then headed west on Colonel John Kelly Road. At that point, troopers discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.