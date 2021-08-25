Lewisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman Tuesday on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Union County.

The suspect is a white male, 5’8” tall, between 20 to 23 years of age who was wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, plaid shirt, and had short curly brown hair and a hat. The indecent exposure incident occurred between 1 and 2 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Skunk Hollow Road, Buffalo Township.

Over the past several days, similar incidents have been reported that occurred on different locations of the rail trail, police said.

Anyone who may have observed this individual or has any additional information is asked to contact PSP Milton (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2021-1148335.