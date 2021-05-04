Montandon, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a victim out of a vehicle and assaulted him near a trailer court in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

State police report that the victim, Jamie Ulrich, 24, of Montandon, was in a vehicle at Atlantic Avenue near Main Street shortly after 9 p.m. April 27 when the unknown suspect approached. The suspect then pulled Ulrich out of the vehicle and struck him several times in the face, police allege.

Afterward, the suspect fled east on State Route 45 in a silver/grey sedan with a loud exhaust. The suspect is described as a shorter Hispanic man with dark hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Drick at (570) 524-2662.