Muncy, Pa. – Police are looking for information on the theft of a man's trail camera over the weekend in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, a suspect stole a Bushnell trail camera out of the woods behind a residence at the 600 block of Showers Road in Lewis Township. Police said the theft occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Jared Mowen at (570) 524-2662.