Lewisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating a burglary in Kelly Township Union County.

An unknown suspect entered a residence at 341 Churches Road sometime between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and took two firearms and a generator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-1613975.