Winfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for information regarding a series of thefts and criminal mischief incidents in the area of Park Road in Union Township, Union County.

The incidents occurred between February 17 and 28, according to state police. Political flags on properties were damaged and stolen.

PSP Milton is asking for any information regarding any suspicious persons walking in the area or vehicles parked in the area of Park Road.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-271276.