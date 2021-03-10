Turbot Township, Pa. – A man reported to state police that he was punched in the stomach at a campground in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are now looking for information on the suspect.

The 61-year-old victim of Milton claimed he was punched by an unknown male suspect shortly before 3 a.m. March 3 at Fort Boon Camground at 8635 State Highway 405, according to state police.

The victim told police that the suspect was wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

The victim was not injured, according to state police. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.