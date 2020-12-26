Delaware Township, Pa. – State police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

The crash occurred between 10 and 11:30 p.m. Friday at the 1100 block of Schreck Road near the intersection with Springtown Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, a vehicle was traveling north on Schreck Road when it lost control for unknown reasons and traveled off the east berm. The vehicle then struck a speed limit sign and a Windstream utility pole.

The vehicle fled the scene. It is believed another vehicle assisted the driver in getting back on the roadway or towing it from the scene, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA20-1794079.