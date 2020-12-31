Liberty Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating a burglary that occurred on Dec. 27 in Montour County.

According to state police, it was reported that two males and two females were attempting to gain entry into a residence at the 900 block of Tower Road in Liberty Township. The four suspects were described as younger, possibly in their 20s.

All four suspects were Caucasian, and the two males both had short brown hair. The two females both had braided hair, according to state police. One female had blonde hair and the other female had brown hair.

The suspects were driving a blue sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.