Winfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton issued a missing and endangered person advisory for a man in Union County.

Police are looking for 59-year-old David Hood, who is approximately 5'9" tall. Hood weighs 180-lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt. The remainder of his clothing description is unknown, according to state police.

Hood was last seen in the area of Park Road in Union Township around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. Police believe Hood may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Hood is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.



