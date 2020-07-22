Danville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating a homicide in Cooper Township, Montour County.

Police were called to 1621 Bloom Road during the late evening hours on Tuesday, July 21. The victim, John W. Ditzler Jr., 83, was found dead, according to police. They are considering the death a homicide, according to a public information release.

The Montour County District Attorney and Montour County Coroner were both notified of the investigation.

Police said there is no known threat to the public