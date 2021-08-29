Montandon, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at investigating two catalytic converter thefts that occurred in Northumberland County.

An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Ford F250 pickup truck between 2 p.m. Aug. 20 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at 6840 Susquehanna Trail in Lewis Township.

In a separate incident, state police said an unknown suspect stole the catalytic converter of a 2018 Ford Escape between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a boat launch at 835 State Route 405, according to state police.

These are just the latest in reported catalytic converter thefts in the region. PSP Milton, as well as other barracks, have received numerous reports of catalytic converter thefts in recent years.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there has been more than a tenfold increase in catalytic converter thefts in the last three years. In 2020 year alone, more than 14,000 were stolen from cars and trucks. The rising price of some metals has led to an increase in thefts.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.