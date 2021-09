Delaware Township, Pa. – An unknown suspect stole more than $800 worth of personal items from a storage unit in Northumberland County, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton received the report of the burglary that occurred between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10 at a storage unit along Route 405 in Delaware Township. A lock was cut on the door and several personal belongings were removed from the unit.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.