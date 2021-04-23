Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating the theft of more than $200,000 in funds and property from a residence in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

According to state police, a suspect stole 271 prepaid Visa cards totaling $137,112.95 at some point between June 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 from a victim’s property at the 1800 block of Golf Course Road.

The suspect also took 10 eBay prepaid cards valued at $249.50, two cameras valued at $2,314.96, and cash-wire transferred $6,702.35, according to state police.

State police continue to investigate.