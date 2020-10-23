Canton, Pa. – A hungry prowler broke into a Tioga County home and stole two frozen pizzas.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, the unknown suspect entered a locked detached garage on Route 414 in Union Township where they found the two frozen pizzas. The suspect also stole $10 and a card containing the security code to a vehicle. The burglary occurred between 6:50 p.m. Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 9, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.