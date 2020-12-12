Elkland, Pa. – State police are looking for a man who broke into a convenience store Monday morning in Tioga County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, a man broke into Five Star Busy Mart at 400 N. Buffalo Street in Elkland shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police were dispatched to the store for a report of a burglary in progress.

The man reportedly broke into the store in an attempt to break open the ATM machine, but fled on foot heading east by the time police arrived.

The man is described as being 5’11” wearing black clothing, a black ski mask and a black backpack.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.