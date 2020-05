Wellsboro, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are looking for information on a hit and run crash that occurred on May 18 in Sullivan Township, Tioga County.

Police said a blue Subaru sedan was traveling east on Gray Valley Road shortly before noon. The sedan traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a utility pole in the front yard of 417 Gray Valley Road and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.