Canton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are still looking for information regarding the 2018 death of a man in Tioga County in which they said foul play was likely a factor.

Frank Roy McKnight, 59, known as “Roy,” was found dead at a residence on Patterson Road, Ward Township, around Sept. 24, 2018. The residence was located close to Canton Borough in Bradford County.

According to state police, McKnight died sometime between Sept. 23 and 24, 2018. An investigation indicated that foul play was likely a factor in McKnight’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.