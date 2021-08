Westfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are looking for information regarding the theft of an all-terrain vehicle, from a property in Brookfield Township, Tioga County.

Police said an unknown suspect entered the property on Rietter Hill Rd. sometime between 7 p.m. July 28 and 7 p.m. July 31 and took a green 1998 Polaris Magnum 425 ATV.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.