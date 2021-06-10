Covington, Pa. – State police are investigating a burglary that occurred on May 27 at an antique shop in Putnam Township, Tioga County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, the owner of the shop at 33 W. Hill Road discovered that several items were missing on May 27.

Missing items include: an old Colonial Inn ashtray with Elmer & Dorsey Jones stamped on it, a bar style whiskey lamp, Civil War era antique pictures, old glass ornaments which were made in Wellsboro, and an old yellow guitar with a couple strings missing.

The shop owner contacted police again on June 7 when he discovered someone had broken into the shop overnight. The suspect stole a posted sign and broke a window.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.