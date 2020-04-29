Mansfield – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are investigating two separate burglary incidents in Westfield Township, Tioga County.

Police said an unknown suspect attempted to gain entry at the rear of a residence on E. Main Street shortly before 7 p.m. March 24. The suspect attempted to use force to get inside, but fled when they realized someone was inside the residence.

Several days later, an unknown suspect kicked the front door in of a residence at the 5900 block of Route 349 between 11 p.m. March 31 and 3 p.m. April 1. The suspect stole multiple items, including flooring, tiles, multiple hand tools, glue, paint and a refrigerator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.