Lawrenceville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are investigating two recent thefts in Lawrence Township, Tioga County.

One of the thefts was at a storage unit at 17396 Route 287. Police said an unknown suspect entered the storage unit sometime between April 30 and May 3. The suspect stole fishing equipment, a tent, a computer monitor, a motorcycle helmet, and a lock box. Total value of stolen items is $1,410.

In a separate incident, police were dispatched to a residence at Upper Somers Lane on May 2 for a report of a stolen trailer. The trailer is described as a 2008 flatbed utility trailer, 5 foot by 8 foot with Pennsylvania registration XKK9112.

Anyone with information about the thefts may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.