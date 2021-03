Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police are looking for information on a “dine and dash” theft incident that occurred last week at a Loyalsock Township restaurant.

Three unknown suspects ate at Buffalo Wild Wings on Liberty Lane at 6:15 p.m. on March 1 and left without paying their bill, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. The total of the bill was $73.08.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.