Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for the suspect who spray painted swastika- like designs in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

The incident happened during the overnight hours on Thursday, August 20. Mountain Crescent. Police said the suspect spray painted several mailboxes in the area. The suspect also spray painted swastika-like designs on the roadway, according to state police.

State police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.