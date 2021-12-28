Benton, Pa. – A cat had to have its left front leg amputated after an unknown suspect shot him in Columbia County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Bloomsburg said the suspect shot at the cat between 8 a.m. Dec. 21 and noon Dec. 22 near his residence at the 300 block of Coles Creek Mill Road in Jackson Township. The make and model of the firearm used is unknown.

The cat, named Lover, sustained serious injuries and had to have the leg amputated after his owner took him to a veterinary hospital.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Bloomsburg at (570) 387-4261.