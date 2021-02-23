Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for a suspect who was seen stealing merchandise last month at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Loyalsock Township.

The theft occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the store at 1939 E. Third Street in the Loyal Plaza. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, between 260-280 lbs., with a bald head and large black beard. He was wearing dark pants, black jacket, and a white mask.

The suspect removed a bottle of Crown Royal brand apple whiskey from its box and placed the bottle in his hand. He then fled the store without paying for it.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 to speak to Trooper Christopher Sulitka or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Source: Pennsylvania Crimestoppers