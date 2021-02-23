Fine Wine & Good Spirits theft suspect _ 2021

PSP are looking for this man who stole merchandise last month at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Loyalsock Township. 

 Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for a suspect who was seen stealing merchandise last month at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Loyalsock Township.

The theft occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the store at 1939 E. Third Street in the Loyal Plaza. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, between 260-280 lbs., with a bald head and large black beard. He was wearing dark pants, black jacket, and a white mask.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits theft suspect photo 2 _ 2021

The suspect removed a bottle of Crown Royal brand apple whiskey from its box and placed the bottle in his hand. He then fled the store without paying for it.

Fine Wines & Good Spirits suspect photo 3 _ 2021

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 to speak to Trooper Christopher Sulitka or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Source: Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.