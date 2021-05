Montoursville, Pa. – Are you missing a box of outdoor home equipment? Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville may have it.

According to state police, an individual contacted them on May 17 to turn in a sealed box containing outdoor home equipment. The box was found at the intersection of Four Mile Drive and Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Township.

The owner may contact PSP Montoursville to claim at (570) 368-5700. Please reference incident number PA2021-659409.