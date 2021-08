Osceola, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are looking for the owner of a tractor that was abandoned last weekend in Tioga County.

The tractor was found abandoned Sunday evening in Osceola Township in a field on Tannery Hill Road. The tractor is described as a white Case 1175 with serial number 8750752, according to the police report.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.