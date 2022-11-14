PoliceLights_Generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Turbotville, Pa.  — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. 

Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. 

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662.

Police did not say what the incident involved. 

