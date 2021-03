Allenwood, Pa. – State police are looking for information on the theft of maintenance equipment from a state game land storage facility in Gregg Township, Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, a suspect(s) broke into the facility sometime between Feb. 18 and March 9 and stole a Husqvarna orange push mower and a Snappe S2265 red snapper push mower. Total value of items is just over $523.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.