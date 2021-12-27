Towanda, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda are looking for a female suspect involved in a robbery at Dollar General in Monroe Borough, Bradford County.

Police were called to the store at Penn Drive at approximately 8:03 p.m. Dec. 26 for the reported robbery. A female suspect took $525 from the store, according to police.

The suspect is described as being 5’6” tall and was wearing an orange and blue rain jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186.