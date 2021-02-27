Lock Haven, Pa. – A Lock Haven man accused of pushing a trooper to the ground and bringing suspected narcotics into jail is scheduled for a formal arraignment on March 29.

Michael James Bower, 38, of Lock Haven, allegedly pushed an officer to the ground after he gave troopers a false name, according to state police at Lamar.

According to Trooper Joshua Eichenlaub, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle on Jan. 28 for a malfunctioning brake light. Officers said the passenger, identified as Bower, showed signs of being under the influence of a suspected stimulant. According to the report, Bower could not sit still and was very talkative.

Officers discovered Bower had an active felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. As an officer attempted to take Bower into custody, he allegedly pushed him to the ground.

According to the report, Bower ran from police, who were able to apprehend him after a brief chase.

Officers searched Bower and asked him if he had any contraband on him. Officers said he would be searched more thoroughly at the Clinton County Correctional Facility. They allegedly told Bower anything found after that point would be considered contraband inside the facility.

According to the report, as officers searched Bower at the facility, they discovered a folded-up piece of paper with suspected narcotics. Bower allegedly told officers it was bath salts. Officers said when asked why he didn’t disclose he had narcotics, Bowers told them because he’s a drug addict.

Bower also allegedly told officers he ran because he knew about the warrant and was supposed to check in at rehab the next day.

Court records show Bower is currently being held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $1,500 monetary bail.