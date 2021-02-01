Bald Eagle Township, Pa. – On Jan. 28, Pennsylvania State Trooper at Lamar Joshua Eichenlaub conducted a traffic stop on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.

According to Eichenlaub the driver was found to have a suspended license. Eichenlaub said a passenger in the vehicle allegedly gave him a false name as he attempted to identify them.

Troopers were eventually able to identify the passenger as Michael James Bower, 38, of Williamsport. Eichenlaub said his name came back for a felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to the report, officers attempted to take Bower into custody, but he pushed them away and a small foot chase ensued. Eichenlaub said officers found suspected bath salts on Bower as they took him into custody.

According to the report, Bower was taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility on the warrant.

Charges relating to resisting arrest, drug possession, disorderly conduct, and providing false identification will be filed against Bower, according to the report.