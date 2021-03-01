Lock Haven, Pa. – State police claim that a 19 year old retrieved a Taurus Judge revolver from his kitchen drawer before allegedly shooting a friend in Lock Haven on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop F Lamar Trooper Timothy Wright alleges that Brian St. John III pointed the handgun at Jakob Lee Haines, 21, of Beech Creek, and pulled the trigger at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2021, during a gathering at St. John's house, 330 Brewery Hollow Road, Woodward Township.

The complaint does not mention any conflict between the young men leading up to the incident.

Haines, described by Wright as St John's "friend," was shot in the center of his chest, according to the complaint.

"When Officer Stephen Nero and Officer Matthew Rickard of the Lock Haven City Police Department, arrived on scene, St John III was kneeling over the victim and applying pressure to the chest," Wright wrote.

Nero told St. John to leave the residence and wait outside, where he asked St. John what happened, according to the complaint.

"St John III stated that they were inside the house messing around with the gun and it went off," Wright wrote. "Officer Nero asked who was holding the gun and St John III said he was."

Three witnesses who were at the scene and observed the shooting were separately interviewed by Troopers James Nestico and Jamesan Keeler, according to the complaint.

"During these interviews, all three witnesses related that they observed Brian St John III point a gun at Jakob Lee Haines, discharge the gun, which resulted in Haines injuries," Wright said.

Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna ruled Haines' death a homicide on Saturday.

St. John is charged with one count first-degree felony count of criminal homicide and one second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

At a preliminary arraignment on Saturday, Clinton County Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills denied bail for St. John, who was committed to the Clinton County Correctional facility awaiting a preliminary hearing tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

Docket sheet