Lock Haven, Pa. — DNA evidence was used to identify an out-of-state suspect in the 2019 armed robbery of a Lock Haven gas station, state police said.

Terrence Summers, 46, of West Columbia, S.C., was charged with three counts of first-degree felony robbery and a third-degree felony robbery charge. Summers was also charged with three counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and three second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Corporal Jonathan Wooster of Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar said Summers entered the Fuel On gas station at 200 S. Hanna Street in Lock Haven on June 21, 2019. Wooster alleged that Summers then approached the counter and brandished a pistol. According to the report, Summers demanded employees get on the ground and one hand over the cash in the register.

Officers said an employee placed the register drawer on the counter. Summers then allegedly removed the money.

According to the complaint, as Summers collected the money one of the employees stood up. Officers said Summers then demanded the employee hand over money from the drive-thru register and give him six packs of Newport cigarettes.

Officers said Summers fled the scene in a southern direction. According to officers, Summers allegedly stole $1,286 in cash and $48.84 in cigarettes.

The scene was processed for fingerprints and DNA. Wooster said DNA was collected from a countertop Summers allegedly placed his leg on.

Officers said video surveillance showed Summers place his leg on the counter during the incident. The DNA was processed at the Harrisburg Regional Laboratory, according to officers.

Wooster said it came back for a positive match with Summers, who’s most recent address was listed as 434 Ravenscroft Road in West Columbia, S.C.

According to the report, officers reached out to local authorities, who were familiar with Summers. Wooster said authorities in South Carolina were able to identify Summers in the video.

Summers is awaiting a preliminary hearing in Clinton County Magisterial District Court.

Docket sheet