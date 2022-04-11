THEFT

Port Trevorton, Pa. – An unknown suspect stole $700 of power tools from a residence in Chapman Township, Snyder County.

State police at Selinsgrove said the burglary occurred between March 22 and April 6 at the residence located on Old Route 15.

A table saw, chop saw, and cordless drill are among the items stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.

