Winfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a business in Union Township, Union County.

Two red Toro Ex Mark series zero-turn mowers were taken from C.H. Waltz Sons on Westbranch Highway, according to state police. The theft was reported to police the afternoon of Aug. 2. Total value of the mowers is close to $15,200.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-1052790.