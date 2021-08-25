Washingtonville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for information regarding the theft of more than $200 cash from an unlocked vehicle.

Police said an unknown suspect entered an unlocked parked Hyundai vehicle on Front Street in Washingtonville sometime prior to the victim reporting the incident the morning of August 21. The suspect took an envelope with $200 cash from the glove compartment and $6 in coins from the center console.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2021-1134721. Trooper Thorne is investigating.