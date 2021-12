Shamokin Dam, Pa. – State police are investigating the theft of more than $1,700 from a victim’s residence in Perry Township, Snyder County.

The money was allegedly stolen sometime between Nov. 25 and 29 from the victim’s residence at Rome Court, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145. Trooper Shreve is investigating.