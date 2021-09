Muncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating a burglary in Fairfield Township in which the suspects stole medical marijuana.

The suspects entered the victim’s residence on O’Dell Road sometime during the day on Sept. 7 while the victim was working. While inside, the suspects stole $60 worth of medical marijuana and then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, according to state police.

PSP is investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP at (570) 368-5700.