Selinsgrove, Pa. -- State police confirmed they were called to the campus of Susquehanna University on April 9, 2022 for a report of a body found.

Trooper Andrea Pelachick, public information officer for PSP Selinsgrove, said the incident is still under investigation and added there is no danger to the public at this time. Pelachick did not have further information to release as of Friday.

Susquehanna University released a statement Friday afternoon also confirming a body was discovered at the perimeter of the campus. "Although we are not aware of any connection this individual had to our campus community, our sympathy is with their family at this time," said Amanda O'Rourke, communications and media specialist for the university.

Additional information will be released as information becomes available.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.