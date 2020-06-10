Mansfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are investigating two recent burglaries in Tioga County that were reported on June 3.

Police said an unknown suspect made their way into a homeowner’s shed on Newtown Hill Road, Richmond Township, and stole numerous items. Those items include a blue burn barrel, red hand truck, copper wire, and a set of sawhorses.

A second burglary was reported at a residence on Route 549 in Rutland Township. Police said an unknown suspect forced their way into a residence sometime between May 3 and June 3. A door was damaged.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.