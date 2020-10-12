Coudersport, Pa. – State police at Coudersport warn that a new type of phone scammer claims your social media accounts are going to be suspended.

"It is an automated phone call, in which the scammer states that your social media accounts are going to be suspended due to suspicious and or fraudulent activity, and you will be arrested if you do not press one to speak to an officer," Sgt. Michael D. Murray Jr. wrote in an Oct. 7 press release.

Scammers can spoof caller ID to appear local or even from someone you know, Murray wrote.

"If you receive an automated phone call that you were not expecting, you are being advised to hang up. Never give personal information over the phone," Murray said.

Other typical phone scams, according to Murray:

A family member was arrested in a foreign or distant location and needs bail posted

Lottery or sweepstakes winner for a contest or lottery that was not entered

An inheritance or financial windfall, in which you have to pay to avoid taxes or pay taxes to collect

Any time you have to "wire" money through Western Union, Money Gram, or Prepaid debit or gift cards

"All smartphone owners are advised to download an application to block unsolicited phone calls. Verizon Wireless offers Call Filter," Murray advised.

If you've fallen victim to a phone scam, contact police as soon as possible.

"Delays may result in your money leaving the country and no chance at a recover or arrest," Murray said.

If you'd like to report a scam phone call in which you did not fall victim to financial loss, report to the Attorney General - Consumer Protection 1-800-441-2555.