Potter County, Pa. – Two separate incidents involving the suspected corruption of minors currently are being investigated by state police at Coudersport.

Trooper Ronald Schall said that one incident was reported to have occurred in Galeton Borough between Sept. 27 and Nov. 27, 2020.

"This incident took place as a known adult male is reported to have inappropriate contact with a juvenile via Snap Chat messages," Schall wrote.

That investigation is ongoing. Schall did not indicate whether or not any charges have been filed against the known adult male.

In a second instance of alleged corruption of minors, Trooper Kyle Butler is investigating an incident reported at 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the 2400 block of Eleven Mile Road, Oswayo Township.

The victims are listed as a 15-year-old Oswayo female, and a 14-year-old Galeton female.

"On the above mentioned date and time, PSP-Coudersport investigated the report of potential corruption of minors, involving two juvenile victims," Butler said.

The incident is open pending further investigation.