Ulysses, Pa. – After leading police on a vehicle chase, a Tioga County man was arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Potter County. A second suspect related to the vehicle thefts in Potter County is still on the run, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police at Coudersport received a report of a silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stolen from a home in Ulysses Township on May 22. Police began looking for the vehicle shortly before noon. A trooper came across the vehicle in Harrison Valley and attempted to pull over the driver, Dakota Burdick, 19, of Westfield.

However, Burdick fled and led police through several back roads before crossing into New York state, police said. Burdick continued to drive through New York, as he crossed onto an agricultural field and then returned to dirt roads. Burdick led police through Whitesville, N.Y., and then crossed back into Pennsylvania at Genessee Township. The pursuit ended in Genessee Township at the intersection of School Road and Main Street when police conducted a safe pit maneuver on the stolen Tacoma.

Burdick and several other occupants of the Tacoma were taking into custody. Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the police report.

Burdick was charged with felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and receiving stolen property, misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, and related charges. He was committed to Potter County Jail.

His passenger, Joseth Shaffer, 18, of Westfield, was charged with several misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substance. He was released on unsecured bail, police said. Kristina Stebbins, 23, of Whitesville, N.Y., also was taken into custody and charged with theft and criminal conspiracy charges.

Upon investigating, police found out that another vehicle had been stolen from a residence close to where the Tacoma was stolen from. Police allege Tyler Stevens, 26, of Ulysses, had entered a victim’s residence in the middle of the night and stole several items, including the keys to a 2013 GMC Terrain. Stevens then fled the scene in the Terrain. The vehicle was recovered in New York state several days later unoccupied, police said.

Stevens is still at large, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts may contact PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.