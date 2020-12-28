Berwick, Pa. – State police at Bloomsburg are reporting an alleged incident that took place Dec. 26 at 7545 Columbia Boulevard in Berwick.

According to a press release sent out Sunday, Celso Sanchez, 28, of Berwick, was charged with a non-traffic citation for harassment by Trooper Brent Beaver.

Beaver stated that when he responded to a call at the Red Maple Inn about a dispute between two individuals, it was determined Sanchez had allegedly punched the accuser in the back.

The harassment charge was filed through Magistrate District Court 26-3-02, according to the complaint.