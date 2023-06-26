Penndale, Pa. — A group of protesters caused a disturbance at the Muncy Township Target store on Friday and shoved a store customer, according to state police at Montoursville.

The group assembled around 3 p.m. June 23 on a bank facing the store at Lycoming Crossing with signs that represented anti-LGBTQ+ views. Trooper Reynolds says a 39-year-old man of Unityville was shoved by protesters when he confronted them.

Target has been the subject of backlash recently after customers confronted workers and knocked over Pride displays at various stores throughout the country. Target, including the Muncy Township store, puts out their Pride collection every spring ahead of Pride month in June.

In a statement issued last month by Target, officials at the Minneapolis-based company said they have experienced threats that impact the sense of safety and well-being for their team members. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior," the statement said.

No charges have been filed regarding the June 23 incident.

